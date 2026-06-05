Maharashtra: Washim assault video sparks outrage, probe underway

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light on Friday in Maharashtra's Washim district, where a group of 10–12 men were allegedly seen attacking several people with iron rods and other weapons in broad daylight following a road-related dispute.

A video shared by NextMinute News on X (formerly Twitter) showed a group of men mercilessly beating several people. After the video went viral on social media, many raised concerns regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the region.

Washim, Maharashtra- A shocking daylight assault in Washim district has once again raised serious questions about deteriorating law and order in the region. A gang of 10 to 12 men mercilessly attacked a group of people with iron rods and other lethal weapons over a minor dispute… pic.twitter.com/OyhINdt0cT — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 5, 2026

According to NextMinute News, the dispute began after one vehicle allegedly cut off another on the road.

The argument quickly escalated, and a group of around 10 to 12 men allegedly assaulted the victims. The injured have been identified as Pravin Raut, Rajesh Raut, Pratik Raut, Ankush Sontakke, and a woman. All sustained injuries in the attack, with at least one victim reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on a public road, causing panic among local residents. A video purportedly showing the assault has since gone viral on social media. The footage appears to show a group of men attacking the victims in full public view. The viral video has triggered widespread outrage across the district, with many demanding strict action against those responsible. Police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another separate incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Kotiyal was allegedly assaulted by two women on Friday within the premises of the Turbhe Police Station in Navi Mumbai. A video of the altercation has gone viral on the internet and also shows police personnel intervening in the fight.

The incident took place while Kotiyal was present at the police station in connection with an ongoing matter. The footage appears to show a heated argument escalating into a physical confrontation within the police station premises.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised questions regarding security arrangements and the circumstances that led to the clash inside the police station.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action based on their findings. No official statement regarding the cause of the altercation has been issued so far.