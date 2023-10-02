Maharashtra: Wadettiwar Criticizes BJP Of Cheating OBCs By Taking Out Jagar Yatra

File Image

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday warned the BJP against using the OBC community members for its own petty politics and added that by taking out 'Jagar Yatra' the BJP is just cheating the community.

"The government has not taken even one decision in the favour of the OBC communities, nor have they acted on any of the recommendations or suggestions by ally of the panels. Yet, they are taking out a OBC Jagar Yatra. Its is nothing else, but cheating," Wadettiwar said while interacting with media at Nagpur. He also warned the BJP against using the OBC communities to decorate a party event.

"Despite being in power at the centre as well as the state, the BJP has not done anything for the OBC communities. In fact they always blocked the development of the community. Rahul Gandhi has demanded caste-based census. But, the BJP has not accepted it. On the contrary, the BJP is guilty of high unemployment rates among OBCs. OBCs are generally given lowly jobs, are often denied full salaries, moreover the state government came out with proposals for contractual appointments aimed at finishing off the OBC reservation. All this will destroy the OBC youth. Then whom the BJP plans to awaken (Jagar) during their yatra?" Wadettiwar asked.

Wadettiwar demands answer from BJP

Pointing out that though OBCs have been granted 27 percent quota in the state government jobs, according to a study, their percentage in the state government jobs is just 12.47 percent. "It didn't grow even by one percent in 10 years of them being in power. Doesn't the BJP owe an answer for that?" Wadettiwar asked.

He also claimed that during the MVA government in the state, several recommendations were made for the OBC communities which the Maha Yuti government has just brushed away. "This is the Cheating Yatra for the OBC communities and the OBC won't fall for it," Wadettiwar added.

Wadettiwar also asked 10 questions to the BJP around the issues he raised while interacting with the media and asked the BJP to give honest answers to the questions instead of cheating the OBC communities.

