Maharashtra: Vying for development, NCP MLAs to get party shield

To keep the flock of its MLAs together, who are seemingly miffed over the pendency of developmental works in their constituencies, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has now devised a mechanism to review the stagnant public works. The NCP seemingly came to know about the pulsating issue during the one-day workshop which was organised on Wednesday to guide the MLAs and MLCs regarding the upcoming budget session.

𝗡𝗖𝗣 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽

The event brainstormed the party's strategy on cornering the State Government on the floor of the house. All senior leaders, including Assembly leader of opposition Ajit Pawar and State party President Jayant Patil, were present. During the meeting, the leaders were told by the MLAs that the new government has stopped ongoing projects or delayed proposals of various works in their constituencies. During these conversations, leaders also sensed that the MLAs are being contacted by senior ministers of the State Government to clear their works. This could increase personal rapport of MLAs with ministers. Looking at such multiple examples, party leadership immediately decided to address the issue.

𝗡𝗖𝗣'𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗹𝘀

Now, the NCP has asked two of its party office-bearers to be assigned totally for following up on works proposed by the MLAs. An officer in office of LoP Ajit Pawar is also 'unofficially' given this charge to help the legislators in clearing their works at the Mantralaya level. This officer and two party office-bearers will keep updating the MLAs as well as Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil about the follow up work every week.

𝗠𝗟𝗔𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗹𝘀

“During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Deputy Chief Minister's Office was very alert regarding public works in our constituencies. But the new government is keeping many of our proposals in cold storage. We told this to our leaders in the meeting,” said Raju Navghare, MLA from Vasmat, Hingoli. “They (leaders) have assured us that they will look into it,” he added.

The division in Shiv Sena is blamed on the unavailability of Uddhav Thackeray to his MLA. The Shinde-Fadnavis government is reportedly trying to get many Congress and NCP MLAs on board to weaken the opposition completely. On this backdrop, any reason for disturbance of MLAs has to be addressed immediately.

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗟𝗔𝘀, 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗔𝗷𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿

“We are here to help our MLAs. The workshop was to guide them about how to raise questions, how to speak on specific subjects in budget. If MLAs are needing a hand to get their work done in Mantralaya, then we are here to extend it. Media should not read too much into it,” said Ajit Pawar after the meeting.

Slamming the ruling dispensation, he said, “We were also in power but we never stopped or purposely delayed development in constituencies of MLAs from other parties. But the Shinde-Fadnavis government is trying to stall public works in our constituencies.”

