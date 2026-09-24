Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows 17 Schoolchildren Crammed Into Auto-Rickshaw In Bhiwandi, Sparks Safety Concerns |

Bhiwandi: A viral video purportedly showing an auto-rickshaw packed with as many as 17 schoolchildren in Bhiwandi's Roshan Bagh area has sparked serious concerns over student safety and overcrowded school transport.

The viral video appears to show several schoolchildren overfilled inside the three-wheeler, allegedly far beyond its normal passenger capacity.

In the video, the man recording the incident can be seen confronting the auto-rickshaw driver and questioning him over allegedly transporting so many children in a single vehicle and putting their safety at risk.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra - A video showing an auto-rickshaw allegedly carrying 17 schoolchildren has surfaced from the Roshan Bagh area of Bhiwandi, raising serious concerns over the safety of students travelling to and from school.The footage, which has been widely circulated on… pic.twitter.com/ZjuuRsbkwI — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 24, 2026

Man asks children to get out of auto

The man is also seen asking the schoolchildren to get out of the auto-rickshaw and wait on one side while he questions the driver.

The footage shows children emerging one after another from the vehicle, highlighting the extent of the alleged overcrowding.

When questioned about the number of children daily carried to school, the driver reportedly said he usually transported around 15 students and had accommodated additional children that day because they had turned up for the journey.

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Video sparks student safety concerns

The video has triggered concern among local residents, who have questioned how passenger limits and safety requirements for vehicles transporting schoolchildren are being enforced.

According to preliminary reports, local police initiated action against the auto-rickshaw driver after the footage circulated on social media.

The incident has also highlighted the dependence of some families on private auto-rickshaw drivers for school transportation, particularly in areas where dedicated school transport is unavailable or inaccessible, while some parents opt for private auto-rickshaws to avoid bus fares.

Further details are awaited.