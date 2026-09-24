Bhiwandi Court Extends Custody Of TET Paper Leak Accused As Police Probe 150 Names Found In List | AI

Bhiwandi: A court in Bhiwandi on Wednesday extended the police custody of two accused arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case by five days as investigators sought more time to examine a list of around 150 names allegedly recovered from the residence of accused Ashok Babulal Sav.

Two Accused Arrested After Remaining Absconding

The two accused 55-year-old Ashok Babulal Sav from Bihar and 45-year-old Prakash Digambar Misal from Beed, Maharashtra were arrested on September 20 after remaining absconding during the initial investigation. They were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till September 23.

Both were produced before the court again on Wednesday. The investigating officer told the court that police had recovered a list containing around 150 names during a search linked to Sav. Investigators are examining the identities on the list and their possible connection with the TET examination.

Money Trail And Communication Under Scanner

Police told the court that the names belong to people from different districts of Maharashtra. The investigators have sought to visit the respective districts to verify the identities of the people listed and establish why their names were allegedly recorded.

The police are also examining the financial transactions allegedly involving Sav, Misal and other accused already arrested in the case. Investigators are scrutinising the money trail and communication between the accused to establish their alleged links and roles in the wider network.

The court, after hearing the police's request, extended the custodial interrogation of both accused by five days. The investigators are expected to question them further about the list, their alleged contacts and the financial transactions under scrutiny.

Police sources said the investigation may lead to further arrests if the verification of the names, financial records and other evidence establishes the involvement of additional persons.

18 accused arrested so far

With the arrest of Sav and Misal, the number of people arrested in the TET paper leak case has reached 18. The two were among the 18 accused named in the chargesheet filed by Bhiwandi Police.

The case came to light on June 27, a day before the Maharashtra TET was scheduled to be held on June 28. Bhiwandi Police had intercepted suspects in Kongaon and recovered four sets of question papers. The examination was subsequently postponed after the recovered papers were verified as matching the scheduled TET question paper.

The investigation was subsequently handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with the probe extending across Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhiwandi Police have already filed a 3,472-page chargesheet in the case before a fast-track court after completing the initial investigation within 82 days. The chargesheet contains statements of 55 witnesses along with digital and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

The investigation, however, remains focused on establishing the alleged financial network, the movement of the leaked question papers and the possible involvement of people whose names have emerged during the probe.

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