Maharashtra: Villagers in Jalna lift newly-made road with bare hands, accuse contractor of scam (Watch viral video)

Poor roads and potholes on the roads are a curse for Indian people. Even if the road is in good condition, a single rain shower turns it into a mess, and the roads become impassable. This happens every year. Eventually, Indians have to travel through these potholes regularly. Indeed, many protests, fasting, and even violence have occurred due to this issue, but the situation remains the same. Authorities assure us that the roads will be pothole-free, and we believe them.

However, now a new solution has been devised to fix these potholes.

'Quick fix' road fraud exposed in viral video

A contractor from Maharashtra has introduced a new technique (pun intended!) where a carpet-like material is placed directly on the road, covering the potholes, and then compacted to create a smooth surface. The video of villagers exposing this fraud has now gone viral.

The residents of Hast Pokhari and Karjat in Ambad taluka were given assurances of a well-designed road, only to be deceived by the construction of a fraudulent road. The villagers discovered the deceitful act and exposed the officials from the construction department, as well as the contractor involved in the project.

And you will be shocked when you see the video where people literally lift the road with their bare hands. You have probably never seen such a road before. The video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet.

Villagers were promised road made with 'German technique'

The incident occurred in Karjat-Hast Pokhari, situated in the Ambad taluka. The construction of a road in this area was carried out as part of the Prime Minister's Rural Road Scheme, with the involvement of a contractor. The contractor claimed to employ German technology for the construction of the road. However, the residents soon discovered that this claim was deceptive, as they had merely implemented a makeshift solution.

In conventional road construction, a mixture of gravel, sand, and compacted soil is used to ensure durability. In contrast, they haphazardly spread the mixture directly onto a carpet-like material, rushing to complete the work.

Presently, the villagers are seeking justice and trying to find the engineer who approved this shoddy work.