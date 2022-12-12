e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Driver held for murder after infant dies as woman jumps off running van to escape molestation

Maharashtra: Driver held for murder after infant dies as woman jumps off running van to escape molestation

The woman was allegedly molested by the cab driver and some other passengers in the van while she and her child were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Van driver held for murder after infant dies in woman's bid to escape molestation | Picture for representation
Follow us on

Palghar: The driver of a van from which a woman jumped off with her 10-month-old daughter to escape molestation, resulting in the death of the toddler, has been arrested, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district said on Sunday.

The woman and her child had boarded the van, which operates from Chinchoti to Vapi, between 11am and 11:30am on Saturday to go to Mastan Naka in Manor, a police official said.

The woman was allegedly molested by the cab driver and some other passengers in the van while she and her child were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Co-passengers molest mother, fling 10-month-old child from running cab to death on...
article-image

It is being probed whether she jumped off the vehicle with the child or whether she was pushed off and the infant flung out by the accused, he said.

"The child was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the woman is undergoing treatment for injuries. The driver was arrested during the day," he said.

The driver has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty of woman) of Indian Penal Code, he said.

While the case has been registered at Mandvi police station, the probe has been handed over to the Crime Branch and it will be supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officials, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court likely to pass order on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case

Bombay High Court likely to pass order on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Mumbai: Man wanted in 1992 riot case apprehended from Malad

Mumbai: Man wanted in 1992 riot case apprehended from Malad

Maharashtra: Driver held for murder after infant dies as woman jumps off running van to escape...

Maharashtra: Driver held for murder after infant dies as woman jumps off running van to escape...

Maharashtra: ACB yet to suspend 202 government servants booked in graft case, data shows

Maharashtra: ACB yet to suspend 202 government servants booked in graft case, data shows