Maharashtra: Co-passengers molest mother, fling 10-month-old child from running cab to death on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The woman was also pushed out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, according to a police official.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image
Palghar: A ten-month-old girl died after she was flung from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district while her mother was allegedly molested on Saturday morning.

The woman and her daughter were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil in a cab which they shared with some other passengers, she said.

On the way, the cab driver and some co-passengers allegedly molested the woman.

When the woman resisted, they snatched away the baby girl and flung her from the speeding cab, the woman told police.

The child died on the spot, the official said.

The woman was also pushed out of the cab.

She has been hospitalized. A case was registered at Mandvi police station, and police were looking for the culprits, who were yet to be identified, the official said.

