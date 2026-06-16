Maharashtra Unveils Unmanned Systems Policy 2026, Eyes ₹25,000 Crore Investment & 1 Lakh Jobs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Unmanned Systems Policy 2026, aimed at promoting the development, manufacturing, research, deployment and maintenance of drones, robots and autonomous vehicles across the state. It is expected to transform Maharashtra into a leading hub for unmanned systems by attracting investments worth nearly ₹25,000 crore and generating more than one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. It considered as a major push towards emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing,



The policy seeks to create a robust ecosystem for research and development, innovation, production, operation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services related to unmanned technologies. It will remain in force for at least five years or until a new policy is introduced.



According to the government, unmanned systems have applications across air, land and maritime sectors and can play a critical role in infrastructure monitoring, industrial inspections, agriculture, environmental management, public safety, disaster response, logistics and urban governance.





Under the infrastructure and industrial inspection segment, drones and autonomous systems will be deployed for bridge safety inspections, marine mapping and surveys, highway monitoring, land surveys and aerial inspections of power transmission networks. In agriculture and environmental management, the technology will support soil sample collection, mechanised weed control, crop spraying, forest monitoring, fisheries management and water quality assessment.



The policy also highlights the growing role of unmanned systems in public safety and disaster management. Drones will be used for search and rescue operations, industrial leak inspections, river and coastal surveillance, prevention of illegal fishing, disaster mapping, firefighting assistance, crowd management and emergency medical deliveries. Drone ambulances and rapid transportation of medical supplies are among the innovative applications envisioned under the policy.



In the logistics and urban management sectors, unmanned systems will facilitate warehouse automation, inventory management, port security, surveillance operations, medicine delivery and maintenance work in hazardous or hard-to-reach locations.





To support industry growth and skill development, the government will establish three dedicated Centres of Excellence for unmanned systems. Special emphasis will also be placed on creating a skilled workforce, with plans to train around 5,000 remote pilots.



The policy will further strengthen the implementation of the Namo Drone Didi scheme. More than 1,000 women from self-help groups will be trained and certified as drone pilots for agricultural applications, promoting women’s participation in technology-driven farming services.



To encourage investments, the state will offer incentives including capital investment support, electricity subsidies, GST reimbursements, stamp duty concessions and patent registration reimbursements. A detailed government resolution outlining eligibility criteria, operational procedures, incentive structures and fund disbursement mechanisms will be issued separately.



Officials said the policy reflects Maharashtra’s commitment to embracing next-generation technologies and positioning itself as a national leader in the rapidly expanding unmanned systems sector.



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