Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Rural Drinking Water Policy 2026, Targets Sustainable Water Access For Every Village By 2047 | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Rural Drinking Water Policy 2026, a comprehensive framework aimed at ensuring sustainable, safe and equitable drinking water supply across rural areas of the state.



The new policy places special emphasis on long-term and permanent solutions for rural drinking water needs and provides a structured roadmap for the maintenance and operation of water supply schemes developed under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The government will integrate various existing rural water schemes under a unified framework to ensure efficient implementation and quality water delivery.



According to the policy, the state will undertake verification and assessment of both new and existing water supply schemes to strengthen their sustainability and operational efficiency. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the “Viksit Maharashtra 2047” vision document and the broader goal of building a developed India by 2047. The policy seeks to ensure sustainable, clean and reliable drinking water access for every rural household in Maharashtra by that year.

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The government has planned short-term, medium-term and long-term interventions to achieve 100 per cent access to safe drinking water. Key focus areas include village-level water self-sufficiency, rejuvenation and sustainability of water sources, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and reuse, and strengthening water conservation measures.



The policy also aims to ensure complete funding for the operation and maintenance of water supply schemes, prevent water theft, and transfer management of all schemes to Village Health, Nutrition, Water Supply and Sanitation Committees or other community-based organisations. Special attention will be given to providing water and sanitation facilities to socially disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of society while empowering gram panchayats to manage water resources sustainably.



In a significant technological push, the state will implement SCADA systems for multi-village water supply projects and expand digital platforms for real-time monitoring of water and sanitation infrastructure. GIS-based dashboards and real-time complaint tracking mechanisms will also be introduced to improve service delivery and transparency.

To strengthen maintenance mechanisms, dedicated maintenance funds and corpus funds will be created at the gram panchayat, district council and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran levels. These funds will be used for capital expenditure and upkeep of rural water supply schemes.

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The policy also provides for a three-tier grievance redressal system supported by the Nal Jal Service Application and Nal Jal Mitra initiative. A Central Command Centre will be established under the State Water and Sanitation Mission for effective monitoring and information management of rural water supply schemes. A comprehensive software-based management system will also be developed.



The Cabinet approved a structured water tariff framework for rural households under Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. Monthly water charges will range between ₹150 and ₹400 per household, depending on the actual maintenance cost of the scheme. Local bodies will determine tariffs based on factors such as operational expenses, number of beneficiaries, village population, household size and livestock ownership, ensuring that maintenance costs are fully recovered.



Collection of water charges will be mandatory for local self-government institutions. In cases where maintenance expenses cannot be met through water tariff collections, local bodies will be permitted to utilise funds from the 15th and 16th Finance Commission grants to bridge the gap.

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