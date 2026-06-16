Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Extends Hot And Humid Conditions Alert Until June 19 Amid Monsoon Delay

Mumbai continued to experience above-normal temperatures as IMD extended its hot and humid weather warning across Maharashtra | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the warning for hot and humid weather conditions till June 19 for almost all districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the metropolitan region.

Mumbai continued to witness intense heat on Tuesday, with the Colaba observatory recording a maximum temperature of 36°C, which was 4.5°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 29.7°C, which was 3.7°C above normal.

Hot And Humid Conditions To Continue

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy, and hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 29°C, respectively.

Monsoon Progress Stalls Over Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the progression of the monsoon over Maharashtra has taken a pause. The monsoon has remained stagnant over Solapur and parts of Madhya Maharashtra since last week.

IMD officials said that the surge required for monsoon progress is not adequate, and El Niño climatic conditions are also playing a role in the delay in the monsoon's arrival.

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The official date for the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. However, the region is unlikely to witness any significant rainfall till June 20.

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