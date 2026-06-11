Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions Until June 13; Monsoon Arrival Delayed

Mumbai residents endure scorching heat and high humidity as the IMD issues a Yellow Alert and monsoon onset remains delayed | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: At the time Mumbaikars are anxiously waiting for the monsoon to arrive, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for hot and humid conditions until June 13 for Mumbai and its metropolitan region.

The maximum temperature is also likely to cross 36°C. This week, Mumbai is consistently recording a minimum temperature of 30°C, the highest across Maharashtra.

Temperature trends and observatory readings

On Thursday, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C, which was 3.5°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 30°C, 3.6°C above normal. The skies remained partly cloudy and humidity crossed 75%.

Short-term forecast and monsoon delay

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will remain partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 36°C and 29°C respectively.

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Meanwhile, the arrival of the monsoon over Mumbai has been officially delayed. The official onset date is June 11, and as of current weather conditions, there are no signs of monsoon arrival until next week.

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