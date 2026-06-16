Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Seize Modified Silencers From 11 Motorcycles In Special Crackdown On Palm Beach Road |

Navi Mumbai: Following complaints from residents living along Palm Beach Road about the nuisance caused by motorcycles fitted with modified loud silencers, the Seawoods Traffic Unit launched a special enforcement drive and took action against 11 vehicles violating noise pollution norms.

Drive Conducted on June 14

The crackdown was carried out on June 14 on Palm Beach Road under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Khade and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Chaudhary. During the operation, traffic police seized modified silencers and fined vehicle owners for illegally altering their motorcycles to produce excessive noise.

According to traffic officials, residents had repeatedly raised concerns about bikers using modified silencers on Palm Beach Road. The loud exhaust noise had become a source of disturbance for senior citizens, patients, students and local residents, besides contributing to growing noise pollution in the city.

Special Checkpoint Set Up

Acting on these complaints, the Seawoods Traffic Unit set up a special checkpoint on Palm Beach Road and inspected motorcycles suspected of having non-compliant silencers. The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Mohini Lokhande and her team.

During the inspections, officers identified 11 motorcycles fitted with modified silencers that generated noise beyond permissible limits. The silencers were seized on the spot and penalties were imposed on the riders as per traffic regulations.

Traffic police said the campaign against vehicles fitted with illegal silencers will continue across Navi Mumbai. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against motorists who make unauthorized modifications that disturb public peace and contribute to noise pollution.

“Vehicle owners should adhere to traffic regulations and use only approved silencers. Action against such violations will continue in the interest of public convenience and environmental protection,” said Senior Police Inspector Mohini Lokhande.

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