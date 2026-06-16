FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe Transforms Maharashtra FDA With Aggressive Crackdown, 359 Arrests In Under A Month

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Mumbai: Since taking charge as Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 25, IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has transformed the department into one of the state's most visible enforcement agencies. In less than a month, the FDA has launched an aggressive crackdown on gutkha mafias, food adulterators, illegal cosmetic manufacturing units, unlicensed businesses and violators of drug regulations, resulting in hundreds of inspections, arrests, FIRs and seizures worth crores of rupees.

235 FIRs, 359 Arrests in 20 Days

Official figures show that between May 25 and June 15, the FDA inspected over 360 establishments across Maharashtra dealing in prohibited food products. The enforcement drive led to the registration of 235 FIRs, the arrest of 359 accused, and the sealing of 274 establishments. Authorities also seized banned products worth over Rs 4 crore, making it one of the department's most extensive crackdowns in recent years.

The campaign began almost immediately after Mundhe assumed office. Within the first three days, FDA teams raided nearly 100 establishments, registered 25 FIRs, arrested 33 individuals, sealed 27 units and seized contraband worth over Rs 20 lakh. The swift action signaled a clear shift in the department's approach towards enforcement and compliance.

Focus on Gutkha, Adulteration, Illegal Units

A major focus of the crackdown has been the illegal gutkha and pan masala trade. Raids across several districts exposed organised supply chains involved in the manufacture, storage and distribution of banned products. The FDA has also intensified action against food adulteration, unauthorised cosmetic manufacturing units and medical stores allegedly violating prescription drug norms. Investigations into the suspected illegal sale of abortion pills, action against vendors using newspapers for food packaging, and inspections of food establishments have further highlighted the department's renewed activism.

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However, the scale of violations unearthed in a matter of weeks has also raised uncomfortable questions about the department's functioning before Mundhe's appointment. The discovery of numerous illegal operations has prompted concerns about how such activities continued despite existing regulatory and intelligence mechanisms.

Intelligence Branch Under Scrutiny

Questions are now being raised about the role played by the FDA's Intelligence Branch in recent years. Health activist Chetan Kothari says if illegal gutkha networks, food adulteration rackets and unauthorised manufacturing units were operating on such a large scale, did the Intelligence Branch conduct independent investigations or identify these networks before the recent crackdown? Were actionable reports generated and acted upon, or did enforcement failures allow these operations to flourish unchecked?

While the recent actions have significantly enhanced the FDA's visibility and restored public confidence in the regulator, they have simultaneously brought the department's past performance under scrutiny. As the crackdown continues, attention is likely to remain focused not only on current enforcement efforts but also on understanding how such widespread violations escaped effective detection and action for so long.

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