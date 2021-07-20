Maharashtra: Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad

Alibaug: Two children allegedly drowned in Patalganga river in Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rainfall, and the body of one of the victims has been recovered, an official said on Tuesday.

According to civic authorities, Nillambha Shrikant Hanchalikar (7) and her three-year-old brother Babu drowned in Patalganaga river at Krantinagar in Khopoli late on Monday evening.

A search was undertaken, following which the girl's body was recovered around 8 km from Khopoli, while the boy is still missing, the official said.

Meanwhile, several areas of the district were inundated due to heavy rains on Monday. Water levels rose in Amba, Savitri, Kundalika and Balganga rivers.

In Pen taluka, Tambadshet, Durshet, Jeete, among other villages witnessed flooding, due to which 100 people were evacuated to safer places, while 150 people were evacuated in Panvel taluka.

Landslides were witnessed at Sukeli Khind on Mumbai-Goa route and at Jumapatti near Matheran. Traffic on both routes were hit, as work was underway to clear the debris.

As per official data, till Tuesday morning, Matheran had recorded the highest rainfall at 255.70 mm, while Murud recorded the lowest at 37 mm. In the last 24 hours, the district has recorded 2,082 mm rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, Alibaug recorded 96 mm rain, Roha 153 mm, Pen 187 mm, Sudhagad 220 mm, Poladpur 122 mm, Panvel 182 mm, Mhasala 53 mm, Uran 77 mm, Shrivardhan 101 mm, Karjat 189 mm, Matheran 255.70 mm, Khalapur 183 mm, Mangaon 99 mm, Tala 87 mm and Mahad 94 mm.