Three feared drowned in Raigad

Three people are feared drowned, following heavy rains in Raigad district on Monday. As per officials, one Suresh Koli, 42, went fishing in the Arabian Sea on a small boat that reportedly capsized. Efforts were on to trace Koli at the time of going to press.

Besides, one Pradeep Joshi, 28, went missing after he ventured into the Poshir river in Karjat taluka, while another person, Deepaksing Thakur, 24, went missing after he went for a swim in the Poyanje dam in Panvel taluka, the district administration said.