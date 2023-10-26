Maharashtra: Two Central Railway Buildings In Bhusawal Receive Net Zero Energy Status

In a moment of pride for Central Railway, two significant buildings have been honored with the prestigious "Shunya Label" for their remarkable achievement as Net Zero Energy Buildings. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, presented this accolade on October 23, 2023.

The buildings that have clinched this remarkable recognition are the Senior Secondary Railway School in Bhusawal and the Administrative Building of the Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Bhusawal. Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, expressed his delight at this achievement and underlined its importance for the railway sector.

Previously, only six buildings across the Indian Railways had received this prestigious award. These included Lekha Bhavan of South Central Railway (SCR) in Secunderabad, Kendriya Vidyalaya building of Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Bengaluru, Administrative Building of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Tiny Tot School -1 of South East Central Railway in Raipur, Higher Secondary Railway School of South East Central Railway in Bhilai, and the Technical Training Center of Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli.

"Shunya Plus" label vaild for three years

The Administrative Building of ZRTI in Bhusawal boasts a connected load of 288.48 KW, a built-up area of 6503 square meters, an annual energy consumption of 40,379 kWh, and annual energy generation of 237,484 kWh. Its impressive Energy Performance Index stands at (-) 30.3 kWh/sq. Mtr/year, and it has been awarded the "Shunya Plus" label, valid for three years from October 23, 2023.

Zonal Railway Training Institute in Bhusawal |

Similarly, the Senior Secondary Railway School in Bhusawal, run by Central Railway, has a 42 KW connected load, a built-up area of 4,126 square meters, an annual energy consumption of 9,752 kWh/year, and an energy performance index of 2.36 kWh/sq. Mtr/year. It has been awarded the "Shunya" label, also valid for three years from October 23, 2023.

Senior Secondary Railway School in Bhusawal |

Indian Railways is resolutely committed to its goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030 and is taking various steps to accomplish this mission.

The endeavor to attain these prestigious awards was led by Principal Chief Electrical Engineer N. P. Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ity Pandey, and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Palta Singh. Further, Bhusawal Division is actively planning for an additional three buildings to achieve the "Shunya Label" from BEE certification, in line with their commitment to achieving net-zero emissions.

CR'S upcoming projects

Divisional Railway Manager Ity Pandey emphasized the division's dedication to achieving net-zero emissions and highlighted their upcoming projects, which include Amravati Station, Zonal Training Centre RPF Nasik, and the New Amravati Station, which is the first Pink Station of the Vidharbha region. These projects reflect Bhusawal Division's unwavering commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible practices in the railway sector.

