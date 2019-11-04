Maharashtra tussle continues, Fadnavis heads to Delhi after Shiv Sena hints of allying with Congress, NCP

Political wrangling over formation of government in Maharashtra continued on Sunday even 10 days after the assembly poll verdict gave enough numbers to the BJP and the Shiv Sena.
On Sunday, the Shiv Sena hinted of joining hands with the NCP, Congress and others to form a government was “in the interest of Maharashtra”. For the record, the Sena on Sunday escalated its rhetoric with senior leader Sanjay Raut claiming the party would soon have its chief minister with the support of "170 MLAs".
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he would meet the Maharashtra Governor on Monday. “I will ask him to invite the single largest party and then give a chance to other parties,” Raut told The Indian Express, adding that there would be a Sena CM and the oath-taking ceremony would take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
On the other, Devendra Fadnavis is all set to travel to Delhi to meet BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah. This is Fadnavis' first visit to Delhi since assembly election.
In another development, the Sena on Sunday appeared to have reached out to the NCP whose chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. Sena MP Raut sent a message to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar which was disclosed to reporters by the latter. The message reads :"Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra". The former deputy chief minister Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check."
While on the other side, the Opposition is also set to meet on Monday. A meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to held in Delhi today.
In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board. “After the BJP fails to prove its majority in the House, the Shiv Sena can stake claim to form the government. With the help of the NCP, Congress and others, the figure will go up to 170. The Shiv Sena can have its own Chief Minister,” the editorial read.
The party said the BJP would not have secured 105 seats had it not allied with Shiv Sena before the elections. On Saturday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party would desert its "wait and watch mode" over the government formation. He had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid speculations that Shiv Sena may claim to form the government with the support from NCP and Congress.
According to Indian Express, Fadnavis told reporters he was going to Delhi to seek relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rains from the National Disaster Response Fund, which falls under Shah’s ministry.
While on the other side, Sharad Pawar’s meeting with Sonia comes amidst increasing clamour within the NCP that it and the Congress align with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power.
The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in Maharashtra polls while the Shiv Sena has got 56 seats in the 288-member assembly with NCP-54 and Congress-44.
(Inputs from Agencies)
