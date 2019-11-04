Maharashtra tussle continues, Fadnavis heads to Delhi after Shiv Sena hints of allying with Congress, NCP

On the other, Devendra Fadnavis is all set to travel to Delhi to meet BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah. This is Fadnavis' first visit to Delhi since assembly election.

In another development, the Sena on Sunday appeared to have reached out to the NCP whose chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. Sena MP Raut sent a message to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar which was disclosed to reporters by the latter. The message reads :"Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra". The former deputy chief minister Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check."

While on the other side, the Opposition is also set to meet on Monday. A meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to held in Delhi today.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board. “After the BJP fails to prove its majority in the House, the Shiv Sena can stake claim to form the government. With the help of the NCP, Congress and others, the figure will go up to 170. The Shiv Sena can have its own Chief Minister,” the editorial read.