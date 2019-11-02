Shiv Sena should give up its demand for CM's post, says Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the Shiv Sena should give up its demand for the chief minister's post.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here, Athawale said: "Shiv Sena should give up its demand for the chief minister's post. Aaditya Thackeray does not have enough experience of running the state as its chief minister." "I respect Shiv Sena's demand but if they had more numbers, then it would have been different," added Athawale.

Speaking about his meeting with the Governor, Athawale said he requested the Governor to invite the single largest party, the BJP, to form the government.

Talking about the Shiv Sena seeking support from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said: "There is a difference of opinion about it within the Congress itself. Also, the NCP's position is not clear. So, if there is no proposal, then the Governor should invite the single largest party." "He should invite Devendra Fadnavis and decide the date for the oath-taking ceremony at the earliest," added Athawale.