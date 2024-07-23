Maharashtra: Trupti Mudholkar Appointed First Woman Director (Finance) Of MSETCL

Trupti Mudholkar | https://www.mahatransco.in

Trupti Nitin Mudholkar has been appointed as Director (Finance) of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL). She took charge on July 19, 2024 and is the first women to have been appointed on this post.

Prior to appointment on this post, she was Chief General Manager (Finance & Accounts) at Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco).

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Mudholkar joined the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board in August 1996 as Manager (Finance & Accounts) at Divisional Office, Nagpur.

After that, she has successfully worked at different positions with the MahaGenco, Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station, Internal Accounts Department Nagpur, Koradi Thermal Power Station, Generation Construction (Project) Office Koradi and Headquarter at Mumbai.

Read Also MSETCL appoints Dr. Sanjeev Kumar as Chairman and Managing Director

She has extensive experience in Constrution, Projects, Operations and Management, Internal Audit, Corporate Accounts working with MahaGenco. She also worked as Director "Financial Expert" with MSETCL for three years. She retired from the service of MahaGenco on February 29, 2024.