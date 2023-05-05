 MSETCL appoints Dr. Sanjeev Kumar as Chairman and Managing Director
MSETCL appoints Dr. Sanjeev Kumar as Chairman and Managing Director

Friday, May 05, 2023
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar (IAS) has joined as Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (MSETCL) on 03.05.2023. He is a senior IAS officer of 2003 batch. He took charge from Dinesh Waghmare, IAS who is posted as Principal Secretary (A&S), Home Department, Government of Maharashtra. Prior to joining of MSETCL, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar was posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Government of Maharashtra.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar is Medical Graduate from Jammu Medical College. He has also done Masters in Public Policy and Management from King`s College, London. He possesses more than 20 years of experience in responsible roles in spheres of Management and Administration. He brings in rich expertise in team, project leadership, administration and management.

