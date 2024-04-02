Maharashtra Tragic Accident: 4 Killed, 8 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Tractor On Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway

Representative Image |

Sangli: In a horrific accident was reported Agalgaon Phata in Sangli district on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway in Maharashtra. A tractor was hit by a speeding truck after which four people were reported dead on the spot while eight others suffered serious injuries. The deceased include two women, a man and a minor girl. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Miraje.

Similar past incidents

The tractor was carrying workers working in sugarcane fields who were returning home after work. A speeding truck came rushing towards the tractor and unfortunately collided with the tractor at Agalgaon Phata in Kavthe Mahankal taluka. In this terrible accident, four people were killed and eight people were seriously injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at Miraj Government Hospital.

This was the second major accident reported in India within a span of 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday April 2, a horrific video of an accident on Delhi's Rajpur Road had surfaced online. The CCTV footage showed that some customers were eating kachori in a shop when suddenly a car at high speed crashed into the shop. A few customers were flung multiple times due to the dramatic collision.

On March 31st, A massive accident that took place on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway in Ghaziabad claimed lives of two children. A car, reportedly carrying around 11 students, collided with a stationary dumper on the highway. Around three people, including the two students, lost their lives in the accident. A white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car with students was reportedly on its way from Delhi to Amroha for an entrance exam for a school affiliated with Jamia Millia Islamia University.