Maharashtra tops Covid vaccination tally in India

Mumbai: With cumulative vaccination of 1,01,92,353 people, Maharashtra has topped the vaccination tally in India as on April 12. In all 2,23,753 people were vaccinated in the state on April 11.

Despite facing constraints in the availability of vaccine doses from the Centre, the state government on Sunday had crossed the 1-crore mark with a cumulative vaccination of 1,00,38,421 people. Today, the state has so far vaccinated 1,01,92,353.

According to the union health ministry data, Rajasthan has cumulatively vaccinated 97,16,352, Gujarat 92,60,284, UP 88,25,419, West Bengal 79,82,640, Karnataka 62,09,024, Madhya Pradesh 58,39,231, Kerala 48,30,669, Bihar 47,48,226, Chhattisgarh 43,04,100, Odisha 42,14,184 and Tamil Nadu 37,15,293.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday reiterated that the state can daily vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh people provided Centre supplies 40 lakh vaccine doses per week.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday at his meeting with the Task Force on Covid-19 opined that vaccination will help avoid a third wave of the pandemic. He asserted that the state is ahead in the vaccination among other states and the government is vowed to increase the pace of vaccination so that more people can be covered during the ongoing vaccination drive.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the vaccine doses should be optimally distributed across the centres to ensure there is no shortage. About the vaccine issue, he said Maharashtra has a stock in hand of 15.63 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines and the same should be optimally distributed.

“Boards like 'vaccination centre closed due to no stock' should not be visible and I have spoken about this with the State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte", said the minister.