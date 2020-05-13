Maharashtra to upgrade healthcare infra in MHADA, SRA colonies

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhadhas announced a study group headed by leading diabetologist and medical researcher Dr Shashank Joshi to give recommendations to housing department about health infrastructure to be upgraded in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) colonies.
After the recommendations, the department will put in place upgraded health infrastructure within 60 days.
Awhad told FPJ, ’’The objective is to set up a clinic and related health infrastructure in the existing MHADA and SRA colonies in Mumbai where the residents can take primary treatment. Doctors can then advice for special treatment later. This was necessitated considering the present Coronavirus pandemic crisis in Mumbai.
It will be a policy decision to establish clinics, laboratories, and necessary health infrastructure in MHADA and SRA colonies, and it will be done by these two agencies.’’
Further, he said that his department will also attempt to provide health care to every resident of MHADA and SRA colonies so that on a click of a button his medical history will be known and accordingly treatment can be provided. Awhad informed that there are more than 197 MHADA colonies and hundreds of SRA colonies in Mumbai alone which is currently in news for higher number of COVID 19 cases.
