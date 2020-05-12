Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet: Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda arrive at late actor's Mumbai residence

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on April 30 left the industry in shock. After a two-year battle with leukemia, the actor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. On Tuesday, his family and friends gathered for the 13th day prayer meet, which was held at their residence in Mumbai.

Apart from his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita Kapoor also attended the meet. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were also spotted arriving at the residence.

Rima Jain, her sons Aadar and Armaan Jain and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra also attended the meet.