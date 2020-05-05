Kareena visits Rishi Kapoor's family amid lockdown, netizens question social distancing norms for celebs

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday evening visited Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor at their Mumbai residence amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress was spotted by the shutterbugs in her car and netizens were left irked after the pictures did rounds on social media.
Soon after the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor along with her husband Saif Ali Khan rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai to be with late actor's wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi, who is the brother of Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, died in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Kareena also attended her uncle's last rites at the crematorium. On Monday, the actress was spotted outside Neetu Kapoor's Mumbai residence. She had reportedly come to visit her cousin Riddhima and be by the family's side.
While fans appreciated Kareena's gesture of wanting to be with the family amid tough times, a few netizens lashed out at her for not following the lockdoown rules. A user commented,"She is celebrity that's why she has permission...But it creates difference among aam aadmi and celebrity."
"Going for last rites is ok ..that's everyone can understand , why she going now in this lock down..who is permitting her," wrote another.
A user commented, "Why did Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make a video about social distancing ? And today they've gone to see people ? When ordinary folk die their families don’t have a choice to congregate so why is it diff here?"
In the wake of the novel coronavirus cases rising in the country, the Centre on Friday extended the nation-wide lockdown for two more weeks from May 4.
In this new phase of the lockdown, considerable relaxations have been given to the districts in Green and Orange Zones. However, the city of Mumbai comes under the Red Zone.
