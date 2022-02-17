Maharashtra to send proposal of Thane creek for Ramsar site status

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the proposal submitted by the state's Kandalvan Cell for granting Ramsar status to the Thane creek area and the proposal is being sent to the Central Government for further approval.

"Ramsar status will attract tourists from home and abroad for bird watching and will also provide employment to the locals by boosting the environment and tourism," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

It was approved at the fourth meeting of the State Watershed Authority held on December 9, 2021 under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray. The proposal was then submitted to the Chief Minister for approval.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:03 PM IST