Maharashtra To Receive 20% Additional Commercial LPG; Supply To Reach 50% Of Pre-Crisis Level | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that the state will receive an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial LPG, taking the total supply to 50 per cent of pre-crisis levels.



The decision follows directives issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 21, 2026. Earlier, Maharashtra had been allocated 30 per cent of its requirement. With the latest increase of 20 per cent, effective from March 23 until further orders, the total supply will now reach half of the pre-crisis allocation.



The additional supply will prioritise hotels, dhabas, restaurants, industrial canteens, and units involved in food processing and dairy businesses. Subsidised canteens, community kitchens, and welfare schemes for migrant workers operated by the state government and local bodies are also expected to benefit.



Bhujbal stated that the move would bring much-needed relief to hotel and restaurant operators who have been struggling due to the shortage of commercial LPG. However, he clarified that businesses must register with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and apply for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to avail of the supply.



The minister expressed confidence that the increased allocation would help stabilise the food services sector and ease supply chain challenges across the state.

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Meanwhile, the state government has also taken key decisions regarding kerosene distribution. Pending licences will be considered renewed without any fee, and authorities have been directed to immediately transfer licences to legal heirs where applicable. In villages where no retail kerosene licence holders are available, fair price shop owners will be authorised to function as licence holders.



Instructions regarding the approval, renewal, and transfer of retail, hawker, semi-wholesale, and wholesale kerosene licences have been issued to all district collectors through a government resolution dated March 20, 2026.

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