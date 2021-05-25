Maharashtra to pay Tauktae-hit folks on the lines of Nisarga cyclone

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that it would provide compensation to the Cyclone Tauktae-affected people on the lines of Nisarga Cyclone that hit the state last year. Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts apart from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts were affected due to the Cyclone Tauktae.

As per Thackeray’s announcement, the government will pay Rs 5,000 per family for the damage caused to the clothes, Rs 5,000 per family for utensils and other home gadgets. The government will pay Rs 15,000 for the damage caused to pucca and raw houses, Rs 15,000 for partial damage of home, Rs 15,000 for raw house and Rs 15,000 for damage caused to hut.

Further, the government will pay Rs 50,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for multi-year crops. In addition, the local residents, those in the voters list and ration card holders will receive 75% of the damage or maximum of Rs 10,000 based on the panchnama (assessment).

The government from its kitty will provide compensation in excess to the amount permissible

under the National Disaster Response Fund and State Disaster Response Fund.

Thackeray had already visited Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts while relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar travelled for three days in the Konkan region to review the damage caused by the cyclone and directed the administration to complete the assessment at the earliest.