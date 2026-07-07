Maharashtra To Make Domicile Certificate Mandatory For Driving Licences From Aug 1 | Video | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will make the domicile certificate mandatory for obtaining a driving licence from August 1, 2026, as part of a new policy aimed at streamlining the licensing process, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said the proposal for the new driving licence rules had been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and would be implemented after receiving the necessary clearance.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande during the Question Hour, the minister also said that the government was taking action against unauthorised bike taxi services while working on a regulatory framework to legalise and regulate the sector, generate state revenue, and create employment opportunities for young people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Under the proposed policy, bike taxi operators will be required to pay a daily fee of Rs 5 to the government. An additional Rs 2 from every ride will be deposited into a welfare fund for drivers.

Sarnaik said strict action would continue against drivers who violate traffic rules or operate vehicles illegally.

He said the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, include special provisions to ensure the safety of women, students, and minor passengers.

The minister added that bike taxi drivers will be required to hold a valid driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and a public service vehicle badge under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. A police character verification will also be mandatory before the badge is issued.

"Rules prohibit the use of private two-wheelers for passenger transport without authorisation. However, the State Transport Authority had granted 30-day temporary licences for operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to aggregator companies Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) and ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), subject to compliance with all prescribed conditions within one month," Sarnaik said.

He added that enforcement against illegal bike taxi operations had been intensified across the state.

"Between April 2025 and March 2026, transport authorities detected 814 vehicles operating without valid permits, seized 151 vehicles, registered 14 FIRs, and recovered fines amounting to Rs 16.25 lakh," he said.

Between April and May 2026, action was taken against 211 vehicles, of which 66 were seized, while fines totalling Rs 2.31 lakh were collected. No FIRs were registered during this period.

The minister further said the government’s policy aims to bring bike taxi services under a legal framework while ensuring passenger safety, regulating drivers, increasing state revenue and creating employment opportunities for youth.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)