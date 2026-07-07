Maharashtra Deploys 17 NDRF Teams, Keeps SDRF On Standby As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides And Flood Disruptions | AI

Mumbai: With heavy rainfall continuing across several parts of Maharashtra, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has deployed 17 pre-positioned National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams across the state and kept six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby to tackle rain-related emergencies.

Lonavala Records 670 mm, Mumbai Gets 151.2 mm at Santacruz

Authorities have urged citizens to follow official advisories as heavy rain is expected to intensify. Lonavala recorded the highest rainfall at 670 mm, while other regions including Tamhini, Ambona, Matheran, Karjat and Panvel also received extremely heavy showers. Mumbai recorded 151.2 mm rainfall at Santacruz and 128 mm at Colaba.

A Red Alert has been issued for Matheran, Lonavala, Khopoli and Lohagad due to an increased risk of landslides. The SEOC said rescue operations are being coordinated with district administrations and the NDRF, while the GEO-DSS system is being used for real-time risk assessment and alerts.

GEO-DSS System Used for Real-Time Risk Assessment and Alerts

Multiple transport routes have been disrupted. Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway has been suspended following a landslide at Kashedi Ghat, while the old Khopoli highway has been closed due to waterlogging. The Pune-Mumbai Expressway has also been shut on the Missing Link stretch after a landslide. Rail services between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi have been suspended, affecting the Pune-Mumbai railway line.

In Maval taluka, an NDRF team rescued all 25 passengers stranded in a bus trapped in floodwaters at Ghorawadi. In another incident at Patan village, three to four people are feared trapped after a house was buried in a landslide, with rescue operations underway. Meanwhile, six people were killed and one injured after a building collapsed onto a slum settlement in Mankhurd. Rescue efforts are continuing.

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