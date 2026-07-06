Heavy Rains Cripple MSRTC And BEST Bus Services Across Maharashtra, 7,820 Trips Cancelled, 98 Routes Diverted | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to cripple public transport across Maharashtra on Monday, severely affecting both Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and BEST bus services. MSRTC cancelled 7,820 bus trips over the last two days, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of ₹2.3 crore, while in Mumbai, BEST diverted 98 bus routes due to waterlogging, uprooted trees and road blockages. The civic transport undertaking also reported seven bus breakdowns and 135 buses developing monsoon-related technical faults, disrupting services for thousands of commuters.

Mumbai–Pune Corridor and Palghar Division Worst Affected

According to MSRTC officials, incessant rain and flooded roads forced the suspension of bus services on several routes, particularly across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Pune divisions. The Mumbai–Pune bus corridor was among the worst affected, while the Palghar division witnessed the maximum disruption due to widespread waterlogging and poor road conditions. Heavy rainfall also delayed the arrival of staff at the corporation's Mumbai Central headquarters, affecting the timely compilation of operational data from various divisions. A control room has been activated to monitor the situation and coordinate services across affected regions. Passengers have been advised to check the latest service status with their nearest depot before commencing their journey.

In Mumbai, BEST buses were diverted at several locations after heavy rain triggered flooding, uprooted trees, fallen chambers and road obstructions. Major disruptions were reported at Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Vidyavihar, Bhandup, Goregaon, Colaba, Mazgaon and several other areas, with buses operating through alternate routes until roads were cleared. Along with route diversions, BEST recorded 135 buses developing monsoon-related faults, including starting trouble, wiper defects and other non-conformity issues, while seven buses broke down during the day. Officials said restoration work continued throughout the day, and services were gradually normalised wherever conditions improved. Both MSRTC and BEST said they are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and urged commuters to check service updates before travelling.

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