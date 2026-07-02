Transport Bhavan Project Delayed Again; Fresh Tender, Revised Design Cut Cost To ₹90 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department's long-awaited Transport Bhavan project at Worli has hit another delay, with construction yet to begin even 15 months after its foundation stone was laid. The project will now go through a fresh tendering process by the Public Works Department (PWD) based on a revised design. At the same time, the estimated cost has been reduced from ₹179 crore to around ₹90 crore after major changes to the original plan.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had laid the foundation stone for the new headquarters in March 2025, and the government had announced that the building would be completed by the end of 2027. However, no contractor has been appointed so far, making it increasingly difficult for the project to meet the original deadline. The Office of the Transport Commissioner, established around 86 years ago, continues to function from rented premises, and the delay means the department is likely to remain there for several more years.

The project design has undergone significant changes. The original proposal was for a 17-storey building, but the Indian Navy did not grant the required height clearance. As a result, the design was revised to a ground-plus-four-storey structure with underground parking. Under the latest revision, the parking facility has been reduced from four basement levels to two, while officials said additional parking can be developed on the available open land in the future if required.

The revised plan has also brought down the overall project cost by nearly half. Officials said the reduction in basement parking levels and other technical modifications have lowered the estimated expenditure from ₹179 crore to about ₹90 crore. The building will have a built-up area of around 12,800 square metres and is expected to serve as the permanent headquarters of the Transport Department.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the High-Powered Committee has approved the project and all necessary clearances have been obtained. "The Public Works Department will shortly initiate the tendering process, following which construction work will commence," he said. The fresh tender is expected to pave the way for the long-pending project, although the revised timeline for its completion is yet to be announced.

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