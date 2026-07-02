Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 25-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.23 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized a 1 kg gold bar allegedly smuggled from Bangkok and arrested a passenger during an AIU operation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai Airport Customs for allegedly smuggling gold sourced from Bangkok. The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Rahoof Mamantakath, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to agency sources, on Thursday, Mamantakath arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Based on specific intelligence, he was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) while crossing the Green Channel.

Gold Seized By Customs

After being informed of his legal right to be searched before a Magistrate or a Gazetted Officer, he opted for a search before a Gazetted Officer. During his personal search, Customs officers recovered a yellow-coloured heavy metal.

A government-approved valuer examined and certified the recovered article as a 24Kt gold bar weighing 1,000 grams, provisionally valued at Rs 1.23 crore.

As the passenger had not declared the gold and it was believed to have been smuggled into India in a clandestine manner, the entire quantity of gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act.

The voluntary statement of Abdul Rahoof Mamantakath was recorded, wherein he admitted that the gold was being attempted to be smuggled by him without being detected by the Customs authorities and by evading payment of applicable duty.

Investigation Continues

"The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage. Further investigation is being done to break the bigger nexus involved in the smuggling activities," said a Customs officer.

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"My client is innocent. The bag from which the gold was recovered was given to him by his neighbour to carry for his family. He had no knowledge that gold was hidden in it. He has been made a scapegoat by the Customs department," said Mamantakath's advocate, Ravi Hirani.

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