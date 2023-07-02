'Maharashtra To Get New CM Soon, Ajit Pawar Episode Was Expected': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Even as questions arise over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s future after Ajit Pawar joined hands with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and nine NCP MLAs taking oath as ministers, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, reacting to the political development in the state said that the state of "Maharashtra will get a new chief minister soon," indicating that Eknath Shinde would lose his position as the CM of the state soon. Raut also refused to acknowledge the sudden political developments as "political earthquake" and said that the Ajit Pawar episode was expected. Raut's jibe was aimed at Maharashta CM Eknath Shinde, whose parting with Shive Sena MLAs had led to the split in the Shiv Sena last year.

Raut says spoke to Sharad Pawar

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had said that he had spoken to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and that the senior leader told him that the support of people was with them and that "together, they (Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray) would "rebuild" everything again.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

On Sunday (July 3), Ajit Pawar reached the Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais. Soon, it became clear that Pawar was joining hands with Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP as leaders from both the BJP and Shinde Shiv Sena were present in the Raj Bhavan. After Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived, Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CM along with eight other NCP leaders who took oath as ministers.

9 NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar take oath

Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, DharmaraoBaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil took oath as ministers in Shinde cabinet on Sunday in a sudden turn of events in Maharashtra.

Want to support PM Modi on development front, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, addressing a press conference after his swearing-in as Maharashtra deputy CM, said that he wants to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work. He also added that he would be supporting PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.