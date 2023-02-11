Maharashtra: Three IPS officers, including Rashmi Shukla, promoted as DGPs

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla |

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved the empathenelment of 20 IPS officers of 1988 and 1999 batches from across the country. They include Rashmi Shukla, Atulchandra Kulkarni and Sadanand Date from Maharashtra cadre who have been promoted to the post of DGP.

Date was in Mumbai Police and has taken charge of Joint CP Law and Order and Joint CP Crime. He has also served on deputation as ADG, Central Reserve Police Force for three years. Date has recently taken over as the Maharashtra ATS Chief, before that he was the Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar.

Kulkarni has served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). He has held the command of Joint CP in the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and later taken charge as Chief in Maharashtra ATS. Earlier, he was the chief of Maharashtra CID. Presently he is posted in NIA.

Shukla was the Police Commissioner of Pune from March 2016 to July 2018 and is currently posted in Hyderabad as Additional Director General of Police, Central Reserve Police Force on deputation. She was accused of tapping the phones of politicians.

