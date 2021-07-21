Maharashtra: Thane industrial unit steals electricity worth over Rs 24 lakh; owner booked

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against an industrial unit for alleged power theft of over Rs 24 lakh, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said on Tuesday.

During raids on the premises of Indian Technical Works at Shivai Nagar, it was found that the electricity meter had been modified and a remote kit was being used for stealing power, the MSEDCL stated in a release.

The establishment had stolen 1,35,466 units of electricity, which works out to more than Rs 24.72 lakh, it was stated.

Based on a complaint lodged by the power company, a case has been registered against Ajmal Jamal Sayyad, the owner of the industrial unit, under relevant sections of the Indian Electricity Act and the further probe is underway, it was stated