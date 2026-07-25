Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Alleged Mastermind, One Associate Arrested In Bihar; Total Arrests Reach 14 As Bhiwandi Police Begin Fresh Interrogation | VIDEO

Bhiwandi Police arrested the alleged mastermind of the Maharashtra TET paper leak in Bihar as the SIT intensified its investigation into the interstate syndicate | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, July 25, 2026: In a major breakthrough in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak investigation, the Bhiwandi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the alleged mastermind, Bijender Kumar Gupta (43), along with his associate, Indrajit Singh alias Piku (30), from Samastipur, Bihar. Another associate was also apprehended during the operation, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 14.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pawan Bansod confirmed the development to The Free Press Journal. Following the completion of transit formalities in Bihar, the accused were flown to Pune and have now been brought to Bhiwandi by the police team. They are expected to be produced before a local court on Saturday, where the police will seek their custody for detailed interrogation.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused so far in the TET paper leak case. Among them, Indrajit Singh alias Piku, along with Bijendra Kumar and his associate, were arrested from Bihar pic.twitter.com/X92zERyPiG — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Investigators believe Bijender Kumar Gupta, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, was the kingpin of the organised examination paper leak syndicate.

Police suspect he played a central role in coordinating the procurement, distribution, and sale of confidential examination papers through an interstate network that allegedly operated across several states.

Interstate Hunt Ends In Bihar

The SIT and Bhiwandi Police had launched an extensive manhunt spanning Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to trace Gupta and his associates. Multiple raids were conducted in Patna and Samastipur over the past several weeks. After remaining absconding for an extended period, Gupta was finally tracked down and arrested in Bihar along with Indrajit Singh alias Piku and another associate.

Their arrest is being viewed as a crucial development that could help investigators dismantle the larger network allegedly involved in leaking competitive examination papers.

Total Arrests Reach 14

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case has increased to 14.

Earlier, police had arrested Rajiv Kumar, Akash Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, and several other accused, including Suman Gupta, the wife of Bijender Kumar Gupta. Investigators allege that many of the previously arrested accused were operating under Gupta's directions as part of a well-organised criminal network.

Question Papers Recovered

The case first came to light on June 27, when Bhiwandi Police received specific intelligence inputs about the Maharashtra TET examination paper being leaked ahead of the scheduled test.

Acting swiftly, police raided a location in Bhiwandi and arrested Rajiv Kumar, Akash Kumar, and Dheeraj Kumar. During the operation, investigators recovered complete sets of the confidential TET question papers from their possession. Subsequent investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly working on the instructions of Bijender Kumar Gupta.

The Maharashtra TET examination, which was scheduled to be held on June 28, was cancelled barely 24 hours before its commencement after the paper leak came to light, affecting thousands of aspiring candidates across the state.

Financial Trail Under Probe

Investigators are now expected to conduct an extensive interrogation of Bijender Kumar Gupta and the newly arrested accused after securing their police custody.

Officials said the focus of the investigation will be on identifying the remaining absconding accused, tracing the financial transactions linked to the racket, and uncovering the interstate network allegedly involved in the illegal circulation of examination papers.

The SIT is also examining the role of middlemen, financiers, and other facilitators who may have helped operate the syndicate. Investigators believe the accused may possess crucial information regarding the movement of question papers, money transfers, and the identities of beneficiaries.

Long Network Under Scanner

According to sources associated with the investigation, Bijender Kumar Gupta is suspected of having links with examination paper leak operations spanning nearly 25 years.

Police are verifying his alleged involvement in similar cases registered in different states and examining whether the network has influenced multiple recruitment and competitive examinations over the years.

Officials believe Gupta's custodial interrogation could reveal the structure of the syndicate, expose additional members operating across states, and help establish whether the organisation functioned as a long-standing organised crime network.

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The investigation is also expected to determine the full extent of the racket, including the number of examinations allegedly compromised and the financial gains generated through the illegal operation.

With the arrest of the alleged mastermind and his associates, investigators expect significant progress in one of Maharashtra's biggest examination paper leak cases, while further arrests are likely as the probe continues.

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