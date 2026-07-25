Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Main Accused Birendra Kumar Gupta Arrested In Bihar

Maharashtra: In a major breakthrough in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, the Bhiwandi Police have arrested the alleged main accused, Birendra Kumar Gupta, from Bihar.

Following his arrest, Gupta was brought to Pune Airport by the police on Saturday and is expected to be taken to Bhiwandi for further investigation as per the IANS report. Police officials will produce him before a local court and seek his custody to interrogate him regarding his alleged role in the paper leak conspiracy.

Maharashtra: The main accused in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, Birendra Kumar Gupta, has been arrested from Bihar. Bhiwandi Police brought him to Pune Airport and will soon take him to Bhiwandi for further investigation



(Source: Bhiwandi Police) pic.twitter.com/rCe1QVDkaJ — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Investigation gathers pace

The arrest is considered a significant development in the long-running investigation into the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, which has led to multiple arrests over the past few years. Investigators are expected to question Gupta to uncover the wider network allegedly involved in the paper leak, including its planning, execution, and possible beneficiaries.

More details awaited

Further details regarding the arrest operation and the investigation are awaited. Police are expected to reveal more information after Gupta is produced before the court and taken into custody for questioning.