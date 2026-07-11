Two More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case; 12 Arrested So Far |

Bhiwandi: The investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case moved a step forward on Saturday after two arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody by a Bhiwandi court following the completion of their police custody.

The accused, Kapil Dahiya and Sanjay Kumar Sharma, were produced before the Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court after the expiry of their police remand, which had been granted until July 11. After hearing the matter, the court ordered that both be sent to judicial custody.

With this development, the number of accused shifted to judicial custody in the case has increased further, while only two accused continue to remain in police custody for ongoing investigation.

SIT Probes Wider Network Behind Alleged Paper Leak Racket

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), a total of 12 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged TET paper leak racket. Investigators have been probing a wider network suspected of facilitating the leakage of examination papers, arranging candidates, and handling financial transactions linked to the conspiracy.

Before Saturday's hearing eight other accused had already been transferred to judicial custody after the completion of their custodial interrogation. The latest court order sending Kapil Dahiya and Sanjay Kumar Sharma to judicial custody leaves only two accused under police remand as investigators continue to pursue crucial leads in the case.

Mastermind Remains Absconding, Search Operations Continue

Despite multiple arrests the alleged mastermind behind the paper leak conspiracy remains absconding. Police teams are continuing search operations to trace and arrest the key accused whose capture is considered vital to unravelling the full extent of the examination fraud.

Officials said the investigation is focused on identifying the complete chain of individuals involved in leaking the examination paper, coordinating with candidates and facilitating monetary transactions linked to the illegal operation. Digital evidence financial records, mobile phone data and communication details are also being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

SIT Examines Possible Multi-State Links In TET Leak Case

Earlier during the investigation, the SIT had claimed to have uncovered links between several accused and individuals allegedly involved in orchestrating the paper leak. Investigators are also examining whether the network operated across multiple states and whether more persons were involved in facilitating the examination fraud.

The Maharashtra TET paper leak case has attracted significant attention due to its alleged impact on the recruitment process for aspiring teachers. Authorities have maintained that all those found involved in the conspiracy will face strict legal action.

Police officials reiterated that the investigation remains active and further arrests have not been ruled out. They said efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding mastermind and identify any additional members of the alleged syndicate.

With ten of the twelve arrested accused now lodged in judicial custody and only two remaining in police remand, investigators believe the next phase of the probe will primarily focus on collecting documentary and digital evidence tracing financial transactions, and securing the arrest of the absconding kingpin believed to have played the central role in the alleged TET paper leak conspiracy.

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