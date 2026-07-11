Bhiwandi Powerloom Factory Shed Collapses During Lunch Break, Major Tragedy Averted; 2 Injured |

Bhiwandi: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi on Saturday afternoon after the shed of a powerloom factory collapsed in the Nagaon area while most workers were away on their lunch break. The incident occurred at U.S. Textile, a powerloom unit owned by Salma Anwar Khan, located inside New Azmi Compound on the 100-Feet Road in Fatima Nagar.

According to preliminary information, two workers sustained minor injuries in the collapse and were provided immediate medical assistance. No fatalities were reported, largely because the majority of the workforce had stepped outside the factory for lunch when the structure came crashing down.

Collapse Raises Questions Over Safety Of Industrial Units

The collapse has once again raised serious concerns over the functioning of hazardous industrial units and the effectiveness of the civic administration's enforcement against unsafe structures.

Sources said the building had already been declared dangerous by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), and an official notice had reportedly been issued to the occupants. Despite this, operations at the powerloom unit continued, prompting questions over why the premises were not vacated or sealed after being identified as unsafe.

Civic Officials Launch Rescue And Inspection Operations

Soon after the incident was reported, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sapna Vasava along with senior civic officials, personnel from the Fire Brigade and the Disaster Management Cell, rushed to the site. Rescue and inspection operations were launched immediately to ensure that no workers remained trapped beneath the debris.

Officials confirmed that the timing of the collapse prevented what could have been a catastrophic industrial accident. Since the incident occurred during the lunch interval, most workers were outside the factory, significantly reducing the risk of casualties.

Questions Raised Over BNCMC Action On Dangerous Structures

The accident has intensified scrutiny of the municipal corporation's handling of dangerous and unauthorized buildings. Residents and local workers have questioned whether merely issuing notices is sufficient when such structures continue to remain occupied and operational despite posing a serious threat to public safety.

Speaking at the site, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sapna Vasava said that the municipal administration had taken note of the incident and that strict action would be initiated against the factory owner in accordance with the directions of the Municipal Commissioner and the applicable provisions of law.

Authorities are also expected to examine whether there was any negligence in complying with the civic notice and whether additional legal action will be initiated against those responsible for allowing industrial activities to continue inside a structure that had already been declared hazardous.

The collapse comes amid heightened concerns over the condition of several ageing industrial and residential structures across Bhiwandi, particularly during the monsoon season, when weakened buildings become increasingly vulnerable. The latest incident has renewed demands for stricter enforcement against dangerous structures before they turn into fatal disasters.

The site remained under the supervision of civic and emergency response teams for several hours as officials assessed structural risks and ensured that the area was safe. A detailed inquiry into the cause of the collapse is expected.

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