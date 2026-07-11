Bhiwandi Girl, 3, Dies After Dumper Runs Her Over At Dumping Ground; Vehicle Set Ablaze In Protest |

Bhiwandi: A three-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a dumper truck at the Chavindra-Ramnagar dumping ground in Bhiwandi on Saturday, triggering widespread outrage. The fatal accident sparked violent protests as angry residents vandalised the civic office located inside the dumping yard and set the dumper involved in the incident on fire. Heavy police deployment was rushed to the spot to prevent further escalation.

The deceased has been identified as Shanaya Abdul Haque (3).

Child Was Playing Near Roadside When Dumper Reversed

According to preliminary information Shanaya had accompanied her mother to a warehouse near the Chavindra-Ramnagar dumping ground, where the latter had gone for work. While her mother was engaged in work, the child was reportedly playing near the roadside.

At around the same time, a dumper carrying municipal waste arrived at the dumping ground to unload garbage. Police said that as the driver was reversing the heavy vehicle, he allegedly failed to notice the child behind it. Shanaya was run over by the rear wheels of the dumper and sustained fatal injuries. She died on the spot before any help could reach her.

Locals immediately rushed the child to Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Residents Protest Against Alleged Safety Lapses

The tragic incident triggered massive anger among residents, who blamed negligence and the lack of adequate safety measures around the dumping ground. Soon after the accident, a large crowd gathered at the site and staged a protest against the civic administration.

The situation quickly turned violent when agitated residents stormed the office of the municipal staff located inside the dumping ground premises. Protesters allegedly vandalised the office, damaged furniture and other property, dragged items outside the building, and later set the dumper involved in the accident ablaze.

The fire created panic in the area before police and emergency personnel managed to bring the situation under control.

Corporators Demand Action Against Dumper Driver

On receiving information, local corporators Rohidas Waghmare and Saju Siddiqui reached the hospital and met the grieving family. They demanded that the Bhiwandi Taluka Police immediately register a criminal case against the dumper driver. The corporators also urged the authorities to provide financial assistance and adequate compensation to the victim's family.

Following the violence, a heavy police force was deployed at the dumping ground to prevent any further untoward incidents. Senior police officers monitored the situation as tensions remained high for some time.

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Police said the area has since been brought under control and normalcy restored.

Officials from the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station confirmed that an investigation into the fatal accident is underway. A case is being registered against the dumper driver under the relevant provisions of law, while police are also examining the circumstances that led to the violent protest and the torching of the vehicle.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over safety arrangements at the city's dumping ground, where heavy vehicles frequently operate in close proximity to residential settlements and workplaces. Residents have demanded stricter traffic management, better barricading, and enhanced safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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