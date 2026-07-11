Western Railway Pays Tribute To 7/11 Mumbai Train Blast Victims On 20th Anniversary Of Terror Attack |

Mumbai: Western Railway on Saturday paid homage to the victims of the 7/11 Mumbai suburban train blasts, marking 20 years since one of the deadliest terror attacks in the city's history. Senior railway officers laid wreaths and observed a two-minute silence at the seven stations where bombs exploded in first-class coaches of local trains on July 11, 2006 Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Santacruz, Jogeshwari, Borivali and Bhayandar.

Senior Officials Honour Victims Across Western Railway Stations

The commemorative ceremony was held simultaneously across the seven stations. Principal Chief Operations Manager V. A. Malegaonkar paid tribute at Matunga Road, while other senior officers represented Western Railway at the remaining stations, honouring those who lost their lives in the attacks.

The 7/11 serial blasts remain one of Mumbai's darkest days, leaving hundreds dead and injured. The annual remembrance serves as a tribute to the victims and a reminder of the city's resilience, while reinforcing the importance of vigilance and public safety on the suburban rail network.

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