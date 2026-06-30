Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Racket: Mastermind Bijendra Gupta’s Wife Arrested In Bihar By SIT

SIT arrests Suman Gupta in Patna in connection with Maharashtra TET paper leak investigation. | AI Representational Image

Patna, June 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested Suman Gupta, wife of Bijendra Gupta, the alleged mastermind behind the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, in Patna.

Sources claimed Suman was aware of the paper leak racket, and investigators probing the TET paper leak case suspect Gupta conducted several financial transactions in her presence.

Financial Trail Under Scanner

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Gupta allegedly earned crores of rupees through the paper leak network. Investigators suspect the proceeds were used to acquire properties, including a flat in Delhi and a house in Patna.

Police are now probing how Gupta amassed these assets despite having no known source of income or regular occupation. Investigators suspect the properties were acquired using proceeds from the paper leak syndicate.

Gupta, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the racket, is absconding.

Earlier Arrests In Case

Earlier, police arrested three people in connection with the alleged paper leak after recovering four sets of question papers during a trap operation in the Kongaon area of Thane district, officials said. One of them is a resident of Haryana, while the other two are from Bihar.

During the investigation, the accused stated that Bijendra Gupta was the mastermind of this entire paper leak network. Police teams are raiding all possible locations connected with this network.

Accused Bijendra is originally a resident of Sherpur village under Vidyapati police station limits in Samastipur district. Investigators also believe the question papers were brought from Delhi, with the accused allegedly demanding around Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for the leaked papers.

Wider Links Under Probe

Gupta allegedly has been linked to multiple paper leak cases. He has allegedly been involved in leaks related to the 2023 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) examination, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination.

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Bijendra’s father, Baleshwar Sah, told media that he had not met his son for many years. After his primary education, Bijendra left their village and moved to Begusarai. He lost contact with his family thereafter, he claimed.