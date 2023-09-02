Maharashtra: Tensions Prevail In Jalna After Clash, Bandh Called In Several Districts; Sharad Pawar To Meet Maratha Protestors

Maharashtra: The lathicharge on Maratha protesters in Jalna that took place on Friday, ignited a wave of fury throughout Maharashtra. Enraged by the incident, Maratha protesters have called for a bandh (shutdown) in seven districts across the state, intensifying the unrest.

The aftermath of the incident witnessed acts of arson in various places. In Dhule, arson led to traffic congestion, while in Aurangabad, protesters started fires even early in the morning, according to local reports. Disturbing visuals emerged, capturing the moment a bus was set ablaze, as the Maratha demonstrators turned increasingly aggressive.

Bandh in Multiple Districts

Maratha protesters have declared a bandh in Jalna, Nandurbar, Beed, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur to condemn the lathicharge. Additionally, several talukas will witness administrative closures, escalating tensions and potentially further turmoil.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar took an early morning visit to the family of Manoj Jarange Patil, a protester, questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident. He raised suspicions that the crackdown aimed to quash dissent before the upcoming 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' program, scheduled for September 8 in Jalna.

Allegations erupted that this protest posed a threat to those in power, leading to the suppression of the protest. Pawar further claimed that lathi-charges like these do not happen without orders from the Home Department.

Sharad Pawar, Udayanraje Bhosale To Meet Protestors

Prominent political figures are taking action in response to the situation. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale are both heading to Jalna to meet with the protesting Maratha community. Sharad Pawar's journey will originate from Mumbai, while Udayanraje Bhosale is expected to travel from Pune.