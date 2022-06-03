e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Temperatures breach 45 degrees Celsius mark in Vidarbha; IMD issues heatwave forecast for Jun 4-5

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave warning for the region.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a 'yellow alert' and forecast heatwaves till June 5 in some areas of Wardha and Chandrapur and till June 4 in places in Nagpur and Gondia.

"In the 24-period ending at 8.30 am today, Chandrapur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45.3 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur 45 degrees Celsius," an RMC official informed.

