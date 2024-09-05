Maharashtra: State Transport Workers Call Off Strike After Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @CMOMaharashtra

The state-wide strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's workers has been called off following a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday evening. The state government has assured an increase of Rs 6,500 in the salaries of MSRTC workers. Additionally, the government has also directed to the corporation to reinstatement of MSRTC workers who were suspended two years ago during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.

Earlier 11 workers' unions of MSRTC went on strike from Tuesday, demanding salaries on par with state government employees and an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). The strike caused significant inconvenience to lakhs of people, particularly those in remote rural areas of Maharashtra. With the Ganesh festival approaching on Saturday, the strike put immense pressure on the government as many devotees had already booked seats on MSRTC buses.

In response, Shide called a meeting with the union representatives on Wednesday evening at the Sahyadri Guest House. The two-hour-long meeting was attended by representatives from string unions representatives, led by Gunaratan Sadawarte, BJP MLCs Gopichand Padalkar, and Sadabhau Khot, along with members of other unions .

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industrial Minister Uday Samant also presented in the meeting.

Following the meeting, CM Shinde announced a salary increase of Rs 6,500 for all MSRTC workers across the board. Uday Samant, speaking to the media, highlighted that during the MVA regime in 2021, salary hikes were distributed in three categories: Rs 2,500 for the first category, Rs 4,000 for the second, and Rs 5,000 for the third. Under the new decision by CM Shinde, an additional Rs 4,500 will be added to the first category, Rs 2,500 to the second category, and Rs 1,500 to the third category.

Furthermore, Uday Samant revealed that CM Shinde has directed the repair and establishment of sanitation facilities for women workers at MSRTC l depots. A sum of Rs 193 crores has been sanctioned from the MIDC fund for the construction of toilets and changing rooms for women at the depots.

The resolution of the strike ahead of the Ganesh festival has brought relief to lakhs of daily commuters and devotees across the state.