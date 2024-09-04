 Maharashtra: MSRTC Strike Forces Closure Of 63 Depots, Ganesh Devotees' Travel Plans In Jeopardy
The strike, initiated by the Maharashtra State Transport Kamgar Sanyukta Kruti Samiti—a coalition of 11 workers' unions—is primarily over salary-related grievances. The unions demand that MSRTC employees’ salaries be brought in line with those of state government employees.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
The ongoing strike by workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has caused significant disruptions in bus services across the state. As of Wednesday morning at 8 AM, four more depots were forced to shut down, bringing the total number of non-operational depots to 63 out of the 251 State Transport (ST) bus depots in Maharashtra.

Agitation Intensifies

This escalation follows the industrial court's ruling on Tuesday, declaring the strike illegal. Despite this, the agitation intensified with more workers joining the strike, resulting in widespread disruptions. On Tuesday, 59 depots had already been shut down, and the number has now increased to 63 as of Wednesday.

Statement Of An MSRTC Spokesperson

According to an MSRTC spokesperson, while 63 depots are completely shut, partial operations continue at 73 depots, and 115 depots remain fully operational.

The strike commenced on Tuesday after failed negotiations between the union leaders and the state government last month. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Holds A Crucial Meeting

In response to the escalating situation, a crucial meeting between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and representatives of the striking workers is scheduled for this evening at 7 PM. The outcome of this meeting is eagerly awaited as the state grapples with the ongoing disruptions.

The MSRTC, one of India’s largest public transport corporations, operates a fleet of around 15,000 buses and employs approximately 90,000 workers. With over 5.5 million daily passengers, the corporation’s services are a lifeline for many in Maharashtra.

This strike mirrors a similar situation in October 2021, when thousands of MSRTC workers went on an indefinite strike demanding parity with state government employees and the merger of the financially struggling corporation with the government. That strike, which caused severe disruptions for months, only ended after the Bombay High Court intervened, ordering workers to resume duties by April 15, 2022.

Strike Likely To Affect Travelling Plans Of Ganesh Devotees

According to officials, Ganesh devotees may face significant inconvenience today. "Around 1,000 Ganpati festival special buses are scheduled to depart from the Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar regions to the Konkan region today. Unfortunately, due to the strike, if a sufficient number of buses from other regions are not available, it could cause significant inconvenience for these commuters," he said.

This year around 5000 Ganpati festival special buses were announced by the MSRTC, these buses were fully booked by the devotees including around 4200 buses reserved by the group booking.

