Maharashtra State Minority Commission Appeals For Peace, Social Harmony & Legal Compliance Ahead Of Bakri Eid Celebrations | file photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Minority Commission has appealed to citizens, particularly members of the Muslim community, to maintain peace, social harmony and adhere strictly to the law during the forthcoming Bakri Eid celebrations.

The appeal was issued under the guidance of Commission Chairman Pyare Khan, with State Member Wasim Khajabhai Burhan addressing concerns arising from recent complaints received from the Mira-Bhayander region and other parts of the state.

According to the Commission, several Muslim citizens alleged that they were facing pressure, threats and unlawful obstruction while attempting to carry out legally permitted religious practices connected with Bakri Eid. The Commission stated that certain anti-social elements were allegedly attempting to create communal tension by interfering despite valid administrative permissions being in place.

In response to the complaints, a delegation from the Commission met

Sadanand Date, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, in Mumbai on 26 May 2026 to discuss issues relating to law and order, protection of religious freedom and the preservation of communal harmony.

During the meeting, the Director General of Police reportedly assured the Commission that any individual or organisation attempting to create unlawful obstacles, intimidation, hooliganism or communal discord against citizens carrying out legally sanctioned animal sacrifice would face strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police also reiterated that all activities must comply with the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and other government regulations and guidelines.

The Commission urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands and advised that sacrificial rituals should be conducted only at authorised slaughterhouses or locations designated by the administration. It also appealed to people not to engage in acts that could hurt the sentiments of any community.

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Citizens facing threats or unlawful obstruction were advised to document incidents with photographs or videos and report them to the police while forwarding copies to the Commission.

The Commission further appealed to all residents of Maharashtra to reject rumours and provocative statements and celebrate Bakri Eid peacefully within the framework of the law while preserving social harmony.