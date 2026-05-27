Devotees Offer Special Eid al-Adha Namaz At Jammu’s Tawi Masjid; Here's To Know Everything

Eid al-Adha Namaz At Jammu’s Tawi Masjid | Canva/ ANI

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam. The festival is celebrated with religious devotion and enthusiasm at Jammu’s historic Tawi Masjid, where hundreds of devotees gathered to offer special Eid namaz on the auspicious occasion. Worshippers dressed in traditional attire assembled early in the morning to participate in congregational prayers and exchange greetings of peace, unity, and brotherhood. In India, the festival will be observed on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

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Worshippers offer namaz at Tawi Masjid

Thousands of worshippers gathered at Tawi Mosque to offer special namaz during Eid celebrations in Jammu near the Eidgah grounds. The early morning celebrations were marked by mass prayers, strict arrangements, and the exchange of greetings among people of diverse faiths. Devotees were also seen offering namaz in the Baramulla and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security arrangements and crowd management measures were put in place to ensure smooth celebrations. Religious leaders delivered sermons highlighting the importance of compassion, sacrifice, faith, and communal harmony during the festival. Devotees were also seen embracing one another after prayers and extending festive wishes.

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About Eid al-Adha

The festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Muslims across the world mark the day by offering prayers, performing charitable acts, and sacrificing animals such as goats or sheep, with the meat often distributed among family members, relatives, and the underprivileged.

Tawi Masjid: A spiritual centre

Tawi Masjid, also known as Jamia Masjid Fatrhima Tul Zohra, is located in Rajeev Colony, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu. It is a prominent community mosque that serves as a key spiritual and community centre. The mosque was built in the 19th century under the Dogra rulers. The mosque remains one of the most significant pilgrimage sites in the city.